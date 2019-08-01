Ontario commits over $9M to Simcoe County for housing, support services
The Ontario government is committing over $9.1 million in Simcoe County to give people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless housing and support services.
The aim of the investment is to help people in need find stable housing and gain access to support services, such as counselling, addiction services and life-skills training.
The investment was announced by Steve Clark, Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop on Wednesday in Midland.
“Our government is investing in local communities and helping the most vulnerable people find housing,” Clark said in a statement.
“I’m proud to say that Ontario invests more in housing and homelessness than any other level of government.”
The funding will be provided through the province’s Home for Good program and its Community Homelessness Prevention Initiative. The latter was launched in 2013 to address homelessness in Ontario.
“With this investment, Simcoe County can offer programs that help individuals and families in our community,” Dunlop said in a statement.
“It will help people not just find homes, but also get the supports they need to rebuild their lives.”
A few months ago, the Ontario government said it was planning to allow community housing providers to deny tenants who had previously been evicted for criminal activity.
— With files from The Canadian Press
