Ontario commits over $9M to Simcoe County for housing, support services

The Ontario government is committing over $9.1 million in Simcoe County to give people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless housing and support services.

The aim of the investment is to help people in need find stable housing and gain access to support services, such as counselling, addiction services and life-skills training.

READ MORE: Ontario government to allow community housing providers to turn criminals away

The investment was announced by Steve Clark, Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop on Wednesday in Midland.

“Our government is investing in local communities and helping the most vulnerable people find housing,” Clark said in a statement.

“I’m proud to say that Ontario invests more in housing and homelessness than any other level of government.”

Pleased to join MPP @JillDunlop1 in Midland to announce our gov't is investing over $9.1 million in Simcoe County to help those most in need find stable housing. Funding also gives people the support services they need to rebuild their lives. Read more: https://t.co/1mCbg3aOtq pic.twitter.com/n8JGS2Zut8 — Steve Clark (@SteveClarkPC) July 31, 2019

READ MORE: Cross-party group of MPs call for housing stipend for veterans

The funding will be provided through the province’s Home for Good program and its Community Homelessness Prevention Initiative. The latter was launched in 2013 to address homelessness in Ontario.

“With this investment, Simcoe County can offer programs that help individuals and families in our community,” Dunlop said in a statement.

“It will help people not just find homes, but also get the supports they need to rebuild their lives.”

Thrilled to join @SteveClarkPC & local mayors & warden today at @Shelter_Now to announce our gov’t is investing over $9.1 million in Simcoe County to help provide affordable housing & support to the region’s most vulnerable. @MidlandON @TinyCEMC pic.twitter.com/STu61pa1ZD — Jill Dunlop, MPP (@JillDunlop1) July 31, 2019

A few months ago, the Ontario government said it was planning to allow community housing providers to deny tenants who had previously been evicted for criminal activity.

— With files from The Canadian Press

WATCH: Ontario government changes development rules