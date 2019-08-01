New transgender clinic opens in Kingston with support of LHIN funding

With assisted funding from the Ontario government, a new transgender clinic has opened in Kingston.

Dr. Waddington, a gynecologist with Kingston General Hospital, has helped establish a new transgender clinic which used to run out of the hospital.

“Sometimes they’re having a hard time finding primary care providers that are sensitive to their needs, so we’re hoping with that piece of the puzzle, we really have established a great network of care for these patients,” Dr. Waddington says.

The new clinic was provided with funding from the Local Integrated Health Network for the next five years.

Currently, the clinic employs a full-time social worker and registered nurse practitioner, who is the patient’s primary health care provider.

According to Waddington, the clinic can prescribe hormone replacement therapy and referrals for reassignment surgical procedures.

Steve Barrow has been working with transgender youth for the last four years at HARS Kingston and is happy for the added service within the LGBTQ2 community.

“The challenges that they face that cause mental health issues and anxiety in general tend to be around mainstream acceptance,” Barrow said.

“A transgender clinic would absolutely help youth in the community, primarily by making services more accessible.”

By providing both physical and mental health care services, Dr. Waddington is confident that the clinic can help transgender people with every step in their journey.

“When people come to us, we ask them what their goals are, what the timing of their goals are and how [we can] best help facilitate whatever they are seeking out,” says Waddington.

The transgender clinic is located in the Kingston Community Health Centre on 263 Weller ave.