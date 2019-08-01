Charges laid after series of pizza delivery robberies in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ont. – Police say two people have been arrested after a series of pizza-delivery robberies north of Toronto.
York Regional Police say at least five such robberies have occurred in Richmond Hill, Ont., since June 2.
They allege the suspects ordered pizza, then threatened the delivery person with knives and an imitation handgun.
The suspects allegedly stole the pizzas and cash.
A 20-year-old man and 17-year-old male were arrested July 26.
