Woman suffers ‘critical’ burns in Britannia house fire: Ottawa paramedics

A woman in her 50s is being treated in hospital for “critical” burns and smoke inhalation after a house fire in Britannia, west of downtown Ottawa, paramedics say.
Crews were called to a home on Farrow Street at 9:55 a.m. on Thursday, according to Ottawa’s fire department.
Paramedics were en route a minute later and took the injured woman to the trauma centre at The Ottawa Hospital in critical condition, according to a spokesperson.
“It’s too early to say whether the injuries are life-threatening or not, but they are quite significant,” Marc-Antoine Deschamps said.
According to paramedics, the woman was the only person in the house at the time of the fire and no other injuries were reported.
Firefighters got the blaze under control by around 10:30 a.m., according to a statement from Ottawa Fire Services.
No details on where the fire broke out or what caused it were immediately available.
Ottawa fire says an investigator has been called to the scene.
