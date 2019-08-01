Wave machine malfunction creates ‘pool tsunami,’ injuring 44 tourists

A relaxing day at the pool turned violent after a mechanical malfunction transformed one of Yulong Shuiyun Water Park’s attractions into a “tsunami pool” on Tuesday.

The pool, which typically creates calm waves for tourists to float through on lilos, suffered a “power cut,” leading to huge waves that knocked over the people, injuring 44, in its wake, according to a statement by the Longjing city government on Chinese social media.

“According to the initial stages of the investigation, the incident was caused by a power cut that damaged electronic equipment in the tsunami pool control room, which led to the waves in the tsunami pool becoming too big and injuring people,” it read.

The park has shut down the pool in question for an investigation, the South China Morning Post reports.

In video footage of the incident, the huge waves can be seen crashing through dozens of unsuspecting tourists.

The camera person turns away from the pool and runs. The video then cuts to an injured woman with bloodied knees laying on the ground with a few people around her.

An amusement park employee told the Beijing Time it was an “accidental breakdown in machinery.” The employee also dismissed “online rumours” that the incident was caused by operator error.

Back in May, two were killed and 12 were injured after an accident on a Chinese theme park water slide at Children’s Garden in Sichuan province.

The park is slated to reopen to the public before the weekend.

