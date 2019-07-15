2 dead, multiple injuries after amusement park ride in India snaps mid-air

Two people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a joyride at an adventure park in India broke down mid-ride.

Local media reported that the accident happened in the Kankaria Amusement Park, on a ride called ‘Discovery,’ on Sunday in India’s western Ahmedabad city.

The ride, which is shaped like a circular pendulum, was suspended from a pole-like structure. It swings from side to side, picking up speed each time.

Video posted to Twitter from a witness shows the ride snapping mid-swing, causing the portion carrying riders to fall and crash into the main structure.

Two people in their 20s were killed “instantly,” Reuters reported.

Gujarat’s interior minister said those injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The capacity of the ride was 32… 31 were onboard,” Pradipsinh Jadeja said. “Two people died on the spot after the ride fell down, remaining 28 were immediately moved to nearby L.G. hospital by our fire brigade, 108 (ambulance) or police department.”

He said a probe into the matter has been launched.

