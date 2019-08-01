Saskatoon police investigating filmed assault against young woman

Story highlights -Police have confirmed the video took place in Saskatoon -The victim is under the age of 13

Saskatoon police are investigating two videos showing a young woman being assaulted.

The videos, which have been shared on Facebook, appear to show at least three people attacking a young woman.

The videos are almost five minutes in length and show the woman being punched, beaten with shoes and dragged by her hair.

Police say that they believe the woman is under the age of 13, that her injuries are not life-threatening and that the assault took place in Saskatoon.

They also say they did receive a report on July 27 that likely corresponds to the filmed assault.

“We did respond to the incident,” said Kelsie Fraser, a spokesperson for Saskatoon police.

“We’re not sure if that’s where the assault in the video is believed to have taken place. So those are some of the details we are trying to confirm.”

