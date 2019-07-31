Traffic
July 31, 2019 7:22 pm

Dead hogs spill onto Perimeter Highway, back up traffic

By Online producer  Global News

Police directed traffic on the south Perimeter Highway Wednesday after what appeared to be a load of dead hogs spilled onto the roadway.

Michael Draven/Global News
Rush hour traffic on the Perimeter Highway backed up Wednesday after a load of what appeared to be dead pigs spilled onto the highway, hogging the roadway.

Several witnesses tell 680 CJOB as many as 20 dead pigs could be seen strewn over the Perimeter Highway at Plessis Road around 4:30 p.m.

RCMP and Manitoba Conservation were on scene directing traffic as of 5:45 p.m.

Witnesses reported seeing as many as 20 dead hogs on the Perimeter Highway Wednesday afternoon.

Submitted

A Global News cameraperson said drivers in the area could expect delays of 15 or 20 minutes.

There’s no official word yet on how the animals ended up on the roadway.

