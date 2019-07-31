Dead hogs spill onto Perimeter Highway, back up traffic

Rush hour traffic on the Perimeter Highway backed up Wednesday after a load of what appeared to be dead pigs spilled onto the highway, hogging the roadway.

Several witnesses tell 680 CJOB as many as 20 dead pigs could be seen strewn over the Perimeter Highway at Plessis Road around 4:30 p.m.

RCMP and Manitoba Conservation were on scene directing traffic as of 5:45 p.m.

A Global News cameraperson said drivers in the area could expect delays of 15 or 20 minutes.

There’s no official word yet on how the animals ended up on the roadway.

