Missing man found dead in South Indian Lake: RCMP

A missing boater in the South Indian Lake area has been found dead.

Leaf Rapids RCMP said a 20-year-old man was reported missing Thursday evening.

A boat belonging to the man had been found on an isolated shoreline, but he was nowhere to be seen.

After a search of the lake by boat and helicopter, including efforts from local community volunteers, police said the body of the missing man was found in the water Saturday night.

Leaf Rapids RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.

