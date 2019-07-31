Missing man found dead in South Indian Lake: RCMP

A missing boater in the South Indian Lake area has been found dead.

Leaf Rapids RCMP said a 20-year-old man was reported missing Thursday evening.

A boat belonging to the man had been found on an isolated shoreline, but he was nowhere to be seen.

READ MORE: Missing Pukatawagan outdoorsman Stanley Bighetty found dead

After a search of the lake by boat and helicopter, including efforts from local community volunteers, police said the body of the missing man was found in the water Saturday night.

Leaf Rapids RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.

Leaf Rapids #rcmpmb responded on July 25 to a report of a missing 20yo boater from South Indian Lake, after his boat was located on an isolated shoreline. On July 27, a water & air search led to the recovery of his body from the water. The investigation is ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 31, 2019

WATCH: Bathroom break strands 71-year-old pilot on Pickerel Lake