1 arrested, 2 remain at large in major flooding at south London apartment building
City police say they’ve made an arrest in a major flooding at a south London apartment building early this month — but say two remain at large.
The July 10 incident at 940 Commissioners Road East caused between $3 and $5 million in damage and displaced residents on multiple floors.
According to police, a 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on charges of break and enter with intent to steal, mischief exceeding a value of $5,000 and mischief endangering human life.
Gerrit Charles Brouwer is set to appear in court Wednesday.
Arrest warrants have been issued for 38-year-old David Stewart Begg, and 43-year-old Roy James Bourdeau of London on the same charges, police said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.
