1 arrested, 2 remain at large in major flooding at south London apartment building

City police say they’ve made an arrest in a major flooding at a south London apartment building early this month — but say two remain at large.

The July 10 incident at 940 Commissioners Road East caused between $3 and $5 million in damage and displaced residents on multiple floors.

READ MORE: 3 suspects wanted in south London highrise burst pipe investigation

According to police, a 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on charges of break and enter with intent to steal, mischief exceeding a value of $5,000 and mischief endangering human life.

Gerrit Charles Brouwer is set to appear in court Wednesday.

READ MORE: Burst pipe forces evacuation of south London highrise

Arrest warrants have been issued for 38-year-old David Stewart Begg, and 43-year-old Roy James Bourdeau of London on the same charges, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.

WATCH (July 19, 2019) London woman’s family killed outside Mississauga nightclub grappling with senseless loss