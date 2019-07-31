Winnipeg priest, convicted of sex offences, dies at 81

A defrocked Catholic priest who was a convicted sex offender has died.

The Archdiocese of Saint-Boniface said in a statement that Ron Léger, the former pastor of Holy Family Parish on Archibald Street, died Tuesday at age 81.

Léger pleaded guilty in 2015 to sexually assaulting three boys between the ages of 10 and 12, dating back to the early 1980s.

The archdiocese said the abuse occurred when Léger was operating a youth drop-in centre called Teen Stop Jeunesse.

READ MORE: Winnipeg priest arrested for ’80s child sex assault

At the time of his death, Léger was facing additional charges in connection with the sexual abuse of boys.

The former priest was set to face trial this fall, but the case was adjourned because he was critically ill and in palliative care.

WATCH: ‘It could be someone you know’: Talking about suspects in child sex abuse cases