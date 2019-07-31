Canada
July 31, 2019 1:50 pm

Canadian Air Force searches for missing plane in northwest Quebec

By The Canadian Press

A Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone maritime helicopter.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
The Royal Canadian Air Force is searching for a missing plane over northwestern Quebec that had one person on board and was reported overdue Monday.

Department of National Defence spokesman Andrew McKelvey said today the Beechcraft Bonanza plane was travelling from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to Danbury, Connecticut, but the pilot had to divert north to avoid a storm.

Search and rescue teams are looking for the plane over a region north of Senneterre, about 530 kilometres northwest of Montreal. The Defence Department says that’s the area where the plane was last tracked on radar.

The air force began searching Tuesday and it is continuing to look for the pilot and the aircraft today. Four military aircraft are assisting in the search operation.

The plane, which is registered to a company in Delaware, was reported overdue at 11:30 p.m. Monday. Aircraft from bases in Trenton, in Ontario, Bagotville, in Quebec, and Greenwood, in Nova Scotia, have joined the search.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

