Environment Canada issues weather advisory for Ottawa area

Environment Canada released a weather advisory for the Ottawa area on Wednesday saying conditions are “favourable” for the formation of funnel clouds.

According to Environment Canada, these types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

This rotation is normally not a danger near the ground, the department says. However, there is a chance that the rotation could intensify with the potential to become a weak landspout tornado.

Residents in the area of Rockland shared photos on social media of a funnel cloud forming over the Ottawa River.

While there is little immediate risk, Environment Canada urges people to take any funnel cloud seriously as they can appear with little to no warning.

“Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous,” said Environment Canada in its advisory. “They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.”

Funnel over Ottawa River in Rockland – taken from Hwy 17 @BlacksWeather pic.twitter.com/a0qQlkPdoy — Allisen Gaudet (@Allisen_Gaudet) July 31, 2019