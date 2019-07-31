Saskatchewan Roughriders trade QB Zach Collaros to Toronto Argonauts

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Wednesday they have traded quarterback Zach Collaros to the Toronto Argonauts for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2020 CFL Draft.

Collaros joined the club in January 2018 through a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 30-year-old had been on the Riders’ injured list since taking a headshot in the third play of their season opener against Hamilton on June 13.

Ticats linebacker Simoni Lawerence was given a two game suspension for the hit.

Head injuries dogged Collaros during his first season with the Riders, suffering at least two concussions. He was forced to miss four regular-season games and the

Western semifinal, where the Riders lost to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Collaros signed a one-year extension with Riders at the start of CFL free agency back in February.

During his time with the Riders, the American quarterback played 14 games, completed 234 of 382 passes (61.3 per cent) for 2,999 yards and led the team to 10 wins.

In his eight year CFL career, Collaross has thrown for 16,758 yards and 92 touchdowns. His last Grey Cup appearance was in 2014 with the Hamilton. He was on the 2012 Grey Cup winning Argos as a backup quarterback.

With files from The Canadian Press