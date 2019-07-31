Two adults dead but girls survive after boat capsizes near Rigolet in Labrador

A man and woman have died after an open boat capsized northeast of Rigolet, N.L., on Tuesday evening.

Two pre-teen girls on-board were found alive wearing life jackets, sitting on top of the overturned boat when rescuers arrived.

READ MORE: Body of Oshawa man recovered after boat capsizes on lake near Haliburton: OPP

Christa-Lee Cole of the Canadian Coast Guard in St. John’s said RCMP called the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax to report a boat taking on water at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The boat had been about 38 kilometres northeast of Rigolet in Groswater Bay on the Labrador coast.

READ MORE: Life jacket found, Calgary boater presumed dead after Columbia River capsizing: RCMP

Two search and rescue vessels, two helicopters, a Hercules airplane, a Canadian Coast Guard vessel and a fisheries vessel were on scene for the search that lasted through the night.

One body was found Tuesday night and the second body was recovered early Wednesday morning, Cole said.