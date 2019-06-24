Body of Oshawa man recovered after boat capsizes on lake near Haliburton: OPP

OPP say the body of an Oshawa man was recovered on Sunday after the boat he was in capsized on McCaslim Lake near Haliburton on Saturday.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say that around 5 p.m. Saturday, officers and emergency crews responded to reports that an aluminum fishing boat with three friends onboard capsized on the lake, which is located about 20 kilometres southeast of the village of Haliburton off Highway 118 (approximately 95 kilometres north of Peterborough).

OPP say all three occupants ended up in the water and two of them were able to use life-jackets floating on top of the water and return safely to shore. However, OPP say a third man disappeared under the surface and efforts to locate him were unsuccessful.

On Sunday, members of the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit located the body.

The victim has been identified as Jeffrey Daniel St-Cyr, 36, of Oshawa.

OPP say the capsized vessel was carrying appropriate safety equipment, but none of the occupants were wearing life-jackets at the time.

