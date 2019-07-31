Traffic
July 31, 2019 12:33 pm

1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash in Marathon, Ont., police say

By Staff The Canadian Press

PProvincial police say one man is dead and two people are injured after a collision in central Ontario on Tuesday night.

MARATHON, Ont. – Provincial police say one man is dead and two people are injured after a collision in central Ontario on Tuesday night.

OPP say an SUV and a tractor trailer collided on a highway in Marathon, Ont., sending the tractor trailer into a ditch.

They say the 36-year-old male driver of the SUV was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police say the 24-year-old female driver and 38-year-old male passenger of the tractor trailer were taken to hospital.

Police have not identified the deceased man and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

