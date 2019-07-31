Peterborough woman charged after using stolen bank card at convenience stores

A Peterborough woman is facing a fraud charge after a bank card was reportedly stolen and used at convenience stores in the city.

The Peterborough Police Service says an individual reported his wallet had been stolen on July 22 and that a bank card in it had been fraudulently used at stores.

After investigating, police identified a suspect.

On Tuesday night, the suspect was located and arrested in the area of Bethune and Simcoe streets.

Amanda Lynn Gibson, 33, of Braidwood Avenue, is charged with fraud under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 20.

In March, Gibson was arrested after allegedly stealing and forging a cheque along with theft of identification and a bank card.

