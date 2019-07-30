Fatal fall at Sicamous Creek Trails claims life of Alberta man

A 53-year-old Sherwood Park, Alta. man is dead after falling from the edge of a gorge near the Sicamous Creek Falls.

Sicamous RCMP said the hiker ventured off of the marked trail and fell on July 29 around 12:00 p.m.

READ MORE: Search and rescue crews to attempt body recovery of fallen hiker near Sicamous

The entire Sicamous Creek Trail system was closed while the area is assessed and the investigation continues.

Members with Shuswap Search and Rescue assisted with the recovery of the body, due to the steep and rugged terrain.

“This investigation is ongoing but at this time it appears this is a tragic accident,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil.

The death of the Alberta man marks the second time in three months that someone has suffered a fatal fall from the area above the waterfall.

On May 15, a 27-year-old man fell from the cliff above the falls.

“The [Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD)] always advises users of its trail systems to use caution and keep to marked routes when hiking,” said a public advisory issued by the district.

“The CSRD expresses sympathy to the family and friends of the man who died.”

READ MORE: ‘I just stomped out SOS’: Alberta hiker saved by B.C. remote satellite camera technology

The CSRD describes Sicamous Creek Trails as a recreational trail.

“Since this is an easy hike over a short distance, this recreational trail is appealing for entry level hikers and families,” the regional district said on its Sicamous Creek Trails web page.

“When you venture down the secure winding path, 60 metres down, you see the enormous rock reaching nearly two stories high.”

Sicamous RCMP are asking for any witnesses who were in the area to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.

WATCH: Stranded snowmobilers rescued near Sicamous