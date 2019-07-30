B.C. man dead after rollover near Hanna, Alta.
A man from B.C. was killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Hanna, Alta., on Monday.
RCMP, EMS and the Hanna Fire Department responded to the crash on Highway 9 at 8:30 p.m.
Officers could not provide a more specific location.
Investigators said a semi-tractor hauling lumber was heading east on Highway 9 when it lost control and rolled in the ditch.
The 53-year-old driver and lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP said his name won’t be released.
RCMP Highway 9 was closed for a “period of time” but they did not specify how long. It later reopened to one lane as workers recovered the vehicle.
