May 25, 2019 12:30 am

Mountie airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle rollover in southeast Alberta

By Online journalist  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
An officer with the Brooks RCMP detachment was airlifted to hospital late Friday afternoon after he was involved in a single-vehicle collision.

In a news release, police said the rollover occurred on Range Road 103, northeast of Brooks, at about 5:20 p.m. They said the officer was responding to a call for service at the time of the crash.

The officer was airlifted to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the RCMP said.

“The collision remains under investigation,” police said. “The cause of the collision has not yet been determined.”

