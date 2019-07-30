Communications specialist at Lethbridge College receives international award

Dawn Sugimoto, a member of the Lethbridge College communications team, has been named one of four SimpsonScarborough Scholars by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE).

The program supports the professional development of communications practitioners in educational advancement who are new to the field.

“I’m very grateful for this learning and networking opportunity,” said Sugimoto in a news release on Tuesday.

“But I am most grateful to be part of the Lethbridge College learning community. I have amazing colleagues in communications and have appreciated the support, kindness and encouragement of people from across campus.”

As a scholar, Sugimoto will receive free attendance at this week’s Summer Institute for Communications and Marketing, CASE’s flagship training program in Boston for newcomers to communications and marketing.

Sugimoto graduated from Lethbridge College’s print journalism program in 1988 and spent 20 years at the Lethbridge Herald as a reporter and editor and later, as managing editor.

She then transitioned into communications where she spent eight years with the Palliser Regional School Division before joining the college’s communications team in January 2018.

“Dawn came to us with a wide array of experience in both communications and journalism but hadn’t worked in the post-secondary environment,” said senior communications specialist Paul Kingsmith in a news release Tuesday.

“But she has truly been a natural, immediately understanding the need to connect our on-campus community. She’s been an invaluable team member and I’m excited to see what she comes back with following her time at the summer institute.”

Sugimoto is the only Canadian to receive this year’s award.