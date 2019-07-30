Crime
July 30, 2019 11:47 am

Public inquiry report into serial killer ex-nurse Wettlaufer to be released Wednesday

By Paola Loriggio The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Ex-nurse serial killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer sentenced (June 2017)

A A

WOODSTOCK, Ont. – A commission examining the circumstances that allowed a nurse to kill eight elderly patients in her care is expected to deliver a report Wednesday aimed at preventing such crimes in the future.

The public inquiry, which took place last year, was announced after Elizabeth Wettlaufer pleaded guilty in 2017 to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault in a series of incidents that spanned nearly a decade.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Serial killer Wettlaufer confesses trying to harm additional patients: Commission

She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The inquiry heard that Wettlaufer was the subject of complaints from the start of her career in 1995 through her confession in 2016, and had been fired twice, the second time over multiple medication errors.

READ MORE: Did serial killer ex-nurse Wettlaufer pose a risk to prison staff?

The former Ontario nurse injected patients with overdoses of insulin, and told lawyers with the inquiry that she chose the drug because it wasn’t tracked where she worked.

In an interview entered as evidence in the inquiry, Wettlaufer told lawyers she wouldn’t have been able to carry out eight murders if more controls were in place on medication at long-term care homes.

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Aggravated Assault
Elizabeth Wettlaufer
Elizabeth Wettlaufer inquiry
Elizabeth Wettlaufer Nurse
Elizabeth Wettlaufer Serial Killer
First Degree Murder
wettlaufer inquiry

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.