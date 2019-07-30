Surrey RCMP seeking missing 12-year-old girl

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old female, Abigail Scott.

Abigail Scott was last seen at 9:00 a.m. on July 11, 2019 in the 17000 block of 64th Avenue in Surrey. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Abigail Scott is described as a 12-years-old Caucasian female, 5’ 5”, 173 lbs, with blonde shoulder-length hair and green eyes.

Scott’s clothing description is unknown at this time.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being. There is a possibility Scott might be in the White Rock area.

It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long.