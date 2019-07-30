Surrey RCMP seeking missing 12-year-old girl
Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old female, Abigail Scott.
Abigail Scott was last seen at 9:00 a.m. on July 11, 2019 in the 17000 block of 64th Avenue in Surrey. She has not been seen or heard from since.
Abigail Scott is described as a 12-years-old Caucasian female, 5’ 5”, 173 lbs, with blonde shoulder-length hair and green eyes.
Scott’s clothing description is unknown at this time.
Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being. There is a possibility Scott might be in the White Rock area.
It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca <http://www.solvecrime.ca/>, quoting file number 2019-111894.
