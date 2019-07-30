World
July 30, 2019 12:35 am

L.A. man pleads not guilty after shooting rampage that killed 4 — including his dad

By Staff The Associated Press

This photo from video provided by KABC-TV shows Gerry Dean Zaragoza, 26, a suspect in a 12-hour rampage in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, being wheeled to an ambulance after his arrest Thursday afternoon, July 25, 2019.

KABC-TV via AP
A Los Angeles man charged with killing four people, including his father, in a shooting rampage has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Gerry Dean Zaragoza also entered pleas to attempted murder and robbery Monday.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Prosecutors say Zaragoza wounded his mother and killed his father and brother in their Canoga Park home on Friday, then killed a woman he knew and wounded another man at a gas station.

READ MORE: Gunman arrested after 12-hour shooting spree kills 4 in California

They say he then tried to rob someone at a Bank of America ATM before shooting a stranger in the head on a bus in Lake Balboa, killing him.

Authorities haven’t identified a motive for the killings.

However, an acquaintance of Zaragoza’s father says the man had confided his 26-year-old son had a drug problem.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

