Capital One data breach hits about 6 million people in Canada, 100 million in U.S.

Capital One Financial Corp announced Monday that the FBI has arrested an alleged hacker who accessed the personal information of as many as 6 million people in Canada and 100 million people in the United States.

That personal information included names, addresses, phone numbers, postal codes, email addresses, birth dates and self-reported income.

For Canadians, the hack compromised 1 million social insurance numbers (SIN).

The information exposed in the hack was largely linked to consumers and small businesses that applied for Capital One credit card products between 2005 and early 2019, the company said in a news release.

However, Capital One also said no one’s credit card account numbers or login information was compromised.

Capital One discovered the hack on July 19.

The person believed to be responsible is in custody.