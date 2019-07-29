‘We’re both trying to follow our dreams’: Nagy brothers taking different roads

For the past 17 years, everything in twin brothers Josh and Cole Nagy’s lives has revolved around competition.

“We’re fighting over everything — if it’s to get to the car first, drive, everything,” Cole said.

“You always want to beat him because he’s your brother.”

It’s that same fiery, driven attitude that has allowed both to achieve many successes in their athletic careers. Both have just come off an outstanding season with the SMAAAHL’s Saskatoon Blazers, where the pair both finished in the top 10 in league scoring.

However, for the first time in their lives, the two will be separated this fall as Josh leaves his hockey career behind to pursue his next athletic venture, golf, at Robert Morris University.

“[I’m] still trying to figure some stuff out, [I’m] still working out quite a bit, not skating as much, or at all. So, I can take that time and put it into golf,” Josh said.

“Sometimes I wish I could still skate again. But then I just head out to the golf course instead of going to the rink and I enjoy that quite a bit.”

Their time together in the coming years will be limited with Josh at school in Pennsylvania while Cole continues his journey in hockey with the WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders.

It makes the moments that they’ve had to spend together this summer even more special — even when, instead of competing against one another, they act as a team with Cole caddying for Josh.

“He’s pretty good at reading greens,” Josh said. “[He also] kind of calms me down when I get a little too amped up after a bad hole or bad shot.”

“I know what triggers him positively and, obviously, negatively,” Cole said with a smirk. “But I just try to help him out the best I can.”

This fall marks the biggest step in the brothers athletic careers — one that will bring monumental changes to both of their lives.

“There will be a lot less arguing, probably. I don’t know, it should be good,” Cole said.

“We’re both trying to follow our dreams, I guess, and we’re going to go [down] our separate paths.”