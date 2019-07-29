Canada
July 29, 2019 2:01 pm

Ottawa construction company fined $70,000 after worker struck coming out of portable toilet

The incident reportedly occurred as the employee was exiting a portable toilet.

An Ottawa construction company is facing a $70,000 fine after a worker was struck by a backhoe after exiting a portable toilet in May.

The fine was imposed by the Ministry of Labour, and according to a report on the incident, the employer was found to be at fault because the toilet was positioned near a roadway in such a way that neither the driver of the vehicle nor the occupant of the toilet could see each other.

The project was located on the Carleton University campus.

The ministry found that the company, McDonald Brothers Construction, violated Section 23(1)(c) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, which requires a constructor to ensure workers’ health and safety are protected.

The worker sustained multiple injuries as a result of the collision.

