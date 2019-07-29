Armie Hammer’s wife defends him after sharing video of son sucking his toes

Actor Elizabeth Chambers jumped to husband Armie Hammer‘s defence after he shared a video of his son sucking on his toes on Instagram.

The moment in question received mixed reactions, with some calling it “disgusting,” “inappropriate” and “disturbing” in the comments of the video re-shared by celebrity gossip site Perez Hilton on Instagram.

One fan even went as far to comment: “This is sick! Call child protective services and take the kid and have him arrested!”

Chambers, 36, was quick to respond to the backlash. “It wasn’t seven minutes… more like five seconds,” she commented. “Our son likes to play with people’s feet and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke.”

She added that “sharing the video on Instagram was def not the best move on A’s part.”

“I can assure you that our children’s safety and well-being is always our first priority,” she wrote.

ET Canada captured Chambers’ comment before it was felted off Instagram.

In a video shared to Hammer’s Instagram story, his two-year-old son, Ford, can be seen holding dad’s foot and chowing down. Text over the video read: “This happened for a solid 7 minutes… #footfetishonfleek.”

The brief moment ends with the boy laughing before the camera pans to show Hammer’s grinning face. He says “Alright, no more,” and the video ends.

Twitter erupted following the news that the Call Me By Your Name star was trending on the social media platform.

One user wrote: “Checking why Armie Hammer is trending really was the biggest mistake of my life.”

Another shared his thoughts with a photo of someone dripping “holy water” into their eyes. “Me after seeing why #armiehammer was trending,” he wrote.

However, positive comments outweighed the negative. One person suggested the fetish tag was the issue, not the act itself. “Babies chew on weird stuff all the time (or at least teething),” they said.

Another added: “That Armie Hammer video is not the best thing but it’s not even that bad. This wasn’t even in a sexual way. Kids do these things all the time like when they suck on the pacifier is it sexual?? #Armiehammer.”

