New Brunswick’s Route 114 gets $4 million for resurfacing project

Ottawa and the province are splitting the $4-million cost to resurface a stretch of New Brunswick highway that leads to Fundy National Park.

The project includes the surface rehabilitation of about 18.7 kilometres of Route 114 from Route 1 toward Fundy National Park, and the replacement of culverts.

The section of road services communities along Route 114 and is also a primary route to the park.

The resurfacing project is aimed at improving safety along the highway.

The funding comes through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Communities Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.