3 men injured in stabbing, possible road rage incident: Toronto police

Toronto police say three men were stabbed near King Street and Beaty Avenue on Monday just before 1:30 a.m.

Police said a man in one vehicle got out and allegedly stabbed three men who were in another vehicle.

The suspect then fled the area, going westbound on King Street, according to investigators.

Police said one man was transported to hospital in serious condition with stab wounds to the abdomen.

Another man was stabbed in the wrist and taken to hospital and a third victim sustained minor injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking into whether road rage was a factor.

There are no further details on the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 416-808-1400.