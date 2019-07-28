Okanagan country musician releases new music video

A teen is trying to climb the notes to country stardom since he was five-years-old, his music flowing from his home studio in Kelowna.

“I grew up around music,” said Beamer Wigley, country musician. “When I was five-years-old I saw the music video to Brad Paisley and Keith Urban’s Start A Band and a light bulb of went off; I need a guitar, this is what I need to do.”

The country musician wrote his first song when he was seven-years-old, released his first single when he was 13-years-old and has had his songs playing on the radio since he was 15-years-old. He is now introducing himself to the world as an older teenager with love on the brain in his latest music video I Knew.

“I wanted to tell a cool unique story about love at first sight,” said Wigley.

“It’s about this young hardworking musician busking trying to make a living then they meet at a bus stop then things unfold and as the music takes off the relationship takes off and it all comes together and works out in the end.”

Wigley graduated homeschooling early to pursue his dream and is so far reaping the rewards. He is the youngest artist to be signed to Invictus Entertainment Group and Big Star Recordings and has attended the Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

“With Beamer, it doesn’t seem to be hard work. He is so natural at it it’s just something in his soul that really seems to come out,” said Michael Wigley, Beamer’s dad.

“When you see a child who is so in-depth with his music, so covered with his music and exudes at music… I hear him down here in his music room and he is playing his guitar constantly and working with his vocals. To him, it’s not practicing, it’s not work, this is what he wants to do.”

Beamer will perform next at Gyro Park at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2.