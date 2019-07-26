Live in the Okanagan: Tons of amazing musicians flooding the valley this week

It’s going to be another great week filled with live music throughout the Okanagan Valley.

Local talent will be flooding the weekend and the rest of the week so be sure to check this master list before heading out to these great shows.

Need a little more information? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Wednesday, July 31

This Way North at Salmon Arm Marine Park

Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 1

Tennyson King at The Shuswap Pie Company

Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Armstrong

Friday, July 26

Turtle Valley Band at Armstrong-Spallumcheen Memorial Park

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Fancy Fest at Falkland Community Hall

Scheduled 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Dirt Road Kings at Farmstrong Cider Company

Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Enderby

Thursday, August 1

Frank Rackow and the Black Sea at Lorenzo’s Cafe

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Open Mic at the Small Axe

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Vernon

Friday, July 26

Via Barcelonia at The BX Press

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at the-bx-press-inc.square.site

Gitano Lanza at Little Tex

Scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Rockaholics at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Lindsay May at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Shuswap Rock Band at The Green Pub

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Gitano Lanza at Little Tex

Scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Lindsay May at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

Gorden James at Predator Ridge Resort

Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 1

The Shawn Lightfoot Band at Civic Plaza

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Lake Country

Saturday, July 27

Lion Bear Fox at Swalwell Park

Scheduled 6:40 p.m. to 8:55 p.m.

Kelowna

Friday, July 26

Highland Eyeway, Wax Cowboy and Psycherelics at Munnin’s Post

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

The Megan Freedman Trio at The Munkey’s Fist Grill and Bar

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Sophistocrats and Havyn at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

The Crystal Ships at Kerry Park

Scheduled 9:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Daring Greatly at Kerry Park

Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Rumble 100 at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Scalawag at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Geektones at The Grateful Fed

Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Raygun Cowboys at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Speed Control and Psycherelics at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Linus at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Broken Yolks at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Param-Nesia, Omniarch, Eden Echo and Pharm at Muninn’s Post

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

The Rolly Rango Band at Kerry Park

Scheduled 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Mr. M at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Major Mambo at Soul de Cuba Cafe

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Hidden Crate at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at okcollective.ca

The RAZ at The Munkey’s Fist Grill and Bar

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Sylvia Platters, Becca Mabbett and The OM Sound at Kerry Park

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Rumble 100 at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Deborah Gold at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Raincity at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Sunday, July 28

Erik J. Matthews and Brittany Metz at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

Kasador and Three Scotch In at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Putrid Brew, Trench and Gardener at Muninn’s Post

Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Wednesday, July 31

Opera Under the Starts at UBC Okanagan

Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Thursday, August 1

The Blueshounds at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Sweet Beast, Lofi Legs, Pharm and A Regular Man at Munnin’s Post

Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

The Boo Radley Project and Counttessa at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

West Kelowna

Friday, July 26

Crystal Shawanda and Michael Daniels at Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Shawn Lightfoot Band and Keala Morazain at Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

That Awful Variety Show at Pizzamoreh Artisan Pizzaria

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Peachland

Friday, July 26

Oscar Lopez at Harbour House Yoga

Scheduled 8p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Florida Man at Edgewater Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, July 27

Kansas-Lee at the Peachland Art Gallery

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets available at sidedooraccess.com

Florida Man at Edgewater Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Summerland

Friday, July 26

Deborah Gold at Dirty Laundry Vineyard

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at exploretock.com

Sunday, July 28

Saltwater Hank, Danny Bell and Bex and The Bullpen at Back Door Winery

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Vic Ukranitz and Dance Band at Tinthornhaven Estates Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Moni & Dale at Back Door Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, August 1

Rob n’ Walker at Okanagan Crush Pad

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at okanagancrushpad.com

Penticton

Friday, July 26

Rockin’ The Beach at Barefoot Beach Resort

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at selectyourtickets.com

Aidan & Mandy at Gyro Park

Scheduled at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Hillside Outlaws at the Naramata Pub & Grill

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Steve Kozak Band at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Havyn at Da Silva Vineyards & Winery

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, July 29

Carmanah at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Tuesday, July 30

Sugar Brown and Jordie Edmonds at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Wednesday, July 31

Elage Diouf at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Thursday, August 1

97 South Song Sessions Songwriters Festival at Bench 1775 Winery

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at 97southsongsessions.com

Wooden Horsemen at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Friday, August 2

97 South Song Sessions Songwriters Festival at Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at 97southsongsessions.com

Oliver

Saturday, July 27

Crystal Shawanda at Wild Goose Vineyards and Winery

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Kasador at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9p.m.

Tickets available at tinhorn.com

Aaron Loewen at Quinta Ferreira Estate Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

Remember Tom Petty at Venables Theatre

Scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 1

Vagabond at Oliver Parks & Recreation

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Osoyoos

Friday, July 26

Peggie Nora at Gyro Park

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Diane Ball & Sister Soul at Osoyoos Golf Club

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

JillianDaniel at The Cantina at Spirit Ridge

Scheduled at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

JillianDaniel at The Cantina at Spirit Ridge

Scheduled at 8 p.m.