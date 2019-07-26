Live in the Okanagan: Tons of amazing musicians flooding the valley this week
It’s going to be another great week filled with live music throughout the Okanagan Valley.
Local talent will be flooding the weekend and the rest of the week so be sure to check this master list before heading out to these great shows.
Need a little more information? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Salmon Arm
Wednesday, July 31
This Way North at Salmon Arm Marine Park
- Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 1
Tennyson King at The Shuswap Pie Company
- Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Armstrong
Friday, July 26
Turtle Valley Band at Armstrong-Spallumcheen Memorial Park
- Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
Fancy Fest at Falkland Community Hall
- Scheduled 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Dirt Road Kings at Farmstrong Cider Company
- Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
Enderby
Thursday, August 1
Frank Rackow and the Black Sea at Lorenzo’s Cafe
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets available at the door
Open Mic at the Small Axe
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Vernon
Friday, July 26
Via Barcelonia at The BX Press
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at the-bx-press-inc.square.site
Gitano Lanza at Little Tex
- Scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Rockaholics at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Lindsay May at Match Eatery & Public House
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
Shuswap Rock Band at The Green Pub
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Gitano Lanza at Little Tex
- Scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Lindsay May at Match Eatery & Public House
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.
Tuesday, July 30
Gorden James at Predator Ridge Resort
- Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, August 1
The Shawn Lightfoot Band at Civic Plaza
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lake Country
Saturday, July 27
Lion Bear Fox at Swalwell Park
- Scheduled 6:40 p.m. to 8:55 p.m.
Kelowna
Friday, July 26
Highland Eyeway, Wax Cowboy and Psycherelics at Munnin’s Post
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
The Megan Freedman Trio at The Munkey’s Fist Grill and Bar
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The Sophistocrats and Havyn at Milkcrate Records
- Scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
The Crystal Ships at Kerry Park
- Scheduled 9:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Daring Greatly at Kerry Park
- Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Rumble 100 at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Scalawag at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Geektones at The Grateful Fed
- Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Raygun Cowboys at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Speed Control and Psycherelics at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Linus at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Broken Yolks at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Param-Nesia, Omniarch, Eden Echo and Pharm at Muninn’s Post
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
The Rolly Rango Band at Kerry Park
- Scheduled 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
Mr. M at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Major Mambo at Soul de Cuba Cafe
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Hidden Crate at Milkcrate Records
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at okcollective.ca
The RAZ at The Munkey’s Fist Grill and Bar
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Sylvia Platters, Becca Mabbett and The OM Sound at Kerry Park
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Rumble 100 at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Deborah Gold at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Raincity at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Sunday, July 28
Erik J. Matthews and Brittany Metz at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 30
Kasador and Three Scotch In at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Putrid Brew, Trench and Gardener at Muninn’s Post
- Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Wednesday, July 31
Opera Under the Starts at UBC Okanagan
- Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Thursday, August 1
The Blueshounds at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Sweet Beast, Lofi Legs, Pharm and A Regular Man at Munnin’s Post
- Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
The Boo Radley Project and Counttessa at Milkcrate Records
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
West Kelowna
Friday, July 26
Crystal Shawanda and Michael Daniels at Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
Shawn Lightfoot Band and Keala Morazain at Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 28
That Awful Variety Show at Pizzamoreh Artisan Pizzaria
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Peachland
Friday, July 26
Oscar Lopez at Harbour House Yoga
- Scheduled 8p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Florida Man at Edgewater Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday, July 27
Kansas-Lee at the Peachland Art Gallery
- Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
- Tickets available at sidedooraccess.com
Florida Man at Edgewater Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Summerland
Friday, July 26
Deborah Gold at Dirty Laundry Vineyard
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at exploretock.com
Sunday, July 28
Saltwater Hank, Danny Bell and Bex and The Bullpen at Back Door Winery
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Vic Ukranitz and Dance Band at Tinthornhaven Estates Winery
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Moni & Dale at Back Door Winery
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, August 1
Rob n’ Walker at Okanagan Crush Pad
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at okanagancrushpad.com
Penticton
Friday, July 26
Rockin’ The Beach at Barefoot Beach Resort
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at selectyourtickets.com
Aidan & Mandy at Gyro Park
- Scheduled at 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
Hillside Outlaws at the Naramata Pub & Grill
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Steve Kozak Band at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Havyn at Da Silva Vineyards & Winery
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Monday, July 29
Carmanah at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Tuesday, July 30
Sugar Brown and Jordie Edmonds at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Wednesday, July 31
Elage Diouf at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Thursday, August 1
97 South Song Sessions Songwriters Festival at Bench 1775 Winery
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at 97southsongsessions.com
Wooden Horsemen at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Friday, August 2
97 South Song Sessions Songwriters Festival at Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at 97southsongsessions.com
Oliver
Saturday, July 27
Crystal Shawanda at Wild Goose Vineyards and Winery
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Kasador at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9p.m.
- Tickets available at tinhorn.com
Aaron Loewen at Quinta Ferreira Estate Winery
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, July 30
Remember Tom Petty at Venables Theatre
- Scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 1
Vagabond at Oliver Parks & Recreation
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Osoyoos
Friday, July 26
Peggie Nora at Gyro Park
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Diane Ball & Sister Soul at Osoyoos Golf Club
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
JillianDaniel at The Cantina at Spirit Ridge
- Scheduled at 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
JillianDaniel at The Cantina at Spirit Ridge
- Scheduled at 8 p.m.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.