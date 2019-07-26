Entertainment
July 26, 2019 6:56 pm

Live in the Okanagan: Tons of amazing musicians flooding the valley this week

By Community Reporter  Global News
It’s going to be another great week filled with live music throughout the Okanagan Valley.

Local talent will be flooding the weekend and the rest of the week so be sure to check this master list before heading out to these great shows.

Need a little more information? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm 

Wednesday, July 31

This Way North at Salmon Arm Marine Park

  • Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 1

Tennyson King at The Shuswap Pie Company 

  • Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Armstrong

Friday, July 26

Turtle Valley Band at Armstrong-Spallumcheen Memorial Park 

  • Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Fancy Fest at Falkland Community Hall 

  • Scheduled 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Dirt Road Kings at Farmstrong Cider Company 

  • Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

 

Enderby

Thursday, August 1

Frank Rackow and the Black Sea at Lorenzo’s Cafe 

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Open Mic at the Small Axe

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

 

Vernon 

Friday, July 26

Via Barcelonia at The BX Press 

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the-bx-press-inc.square.site

Gitano Lanza at Little Tex 

  • Scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Rockaholics at The Longhorn Pub 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Lindsay May at Match Eatery & Public House 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Shuswap Rock Band at The Green Pub 

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Gitano Lanza at Little Tex 

  • Scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Lindsay May at Match Eatery & Public House 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30 

Gorden James at Predator Ridge Resort 

  • Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 1

The Shawn Lightfoot Band at Civic Plaza 

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lake Country 

Saturday, July 27

Lion Bear Fox at Swalwell Park 

  • Scheduled 6:40 p.m. to 8:55 p.m.

 

Kelowna

Friday, July 26

Highland Eyeway, Wax Cowboy and Psycherelics at Munnin’s Post 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

The Megan Freedman Trio at The Munkey’s Fist Grill and Bar 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Sophistocrats and Havyn at Milkcrate Records 

  • Scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

The Crystal Ships at Kerry Park 

  • Scheduled 9:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Daring Greatly at Kerry Park 

  • Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Rumble 100 at O’Flannigan’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Scalawag at The Marmalade Cat Cafe 

  • Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Geektones at The Grateful Fed 

  • Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Raygun Cowboys at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub 

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Speed Control and Psycherelics at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Linus at The Blue Gator 

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Broken Yolks at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Param-Nesia, Omniarch, Eden Echo and Pharm at Muninn’s Post 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

The Rolly Rango Band at Kerry Park 

  • Scheduled 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Mr. M at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub 

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Major Mambo at Soul de Cuba Cafe 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Hidden Crate at Milkcrate Records 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets available at okcollective.ca

The RAZ at  The Munkey’s Fist Grill and Bar 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Sylvia Platters, Becca Mabbett and The OM Sound at Kerry Park 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Rumble 100 at O’Flannigan’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Deborah Gold at The Vibrant Vine 

  • Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Raincity at Fernando’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Sunday, July 28 

Erik J. Matthews and Brittany Metz at The Vibrant Vine 

  • Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30 

Kasador and Three Scotch In at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Putrid Brew, Trench and Gardener at Muninn’s Post 

  • Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Wednesday, July 31

Opera Under the Starts at UBC Okanagan 

  • Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Thursday, August 1

The Blueshounds at The Blue Gator 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Sweet Beast, Lofi Legs, Pharm and A Regular Man at Munnin’s Post 

  • Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

The Boo Radley Project and Counttessa at Milkcrate Records 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

 

West Kelowna 

Friday, July 26

Crystal Shawanda and Michael Daniels at Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Shawn Lightfoot Band and Keala Morazain at Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 28 

That Awful Variety Show at Pizzamoreh Artisan Pizzaria

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 

Peachland 

Friday, July 26

Oscar Lopez at Harbour House Yoga 

  • Scheduled 8p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Florida Man at Edgewater Pub 

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, July 27

Kansas-Lee at the Peachland Art Gallery 

  • Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
  • Tickets available at sidedooraccess.com

Florida Man at Edgewater Pub 

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

 

Summerland 

Friday, July 26

Deborah Gold at Dirty Laundry Vineyard 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at exploretock.com

Sunday, July 28

Saltwater Hank, Danny Bell and Bex and The Bullpen at Back Door Winery

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Vic Ukranitz and Dance Band at Tinthornhaven Estates Winery 

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Moni & Dale at Back Door Winery 

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, August 1

Rob n’ Walker at Okanagan Crush Pad 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets available at okanagancrushpad.com

 

Penticton

Friday, July 26

Rockin’ The Beach at Barefoot Beach Resort

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at selectyourtickets.com

Aidan & Mandy at Gyro Park 

  • Scheduled at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Hillside Outlaws at the Naramata Pub & Grill

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Steve Kozak Band at The Dream Cafe 

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Havyn at Da Silva Vineyards & Winery 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, July 29

Carmanah at The Dream Cafe 

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Tuesday, July 30

Sugar Brown and Jordie Edmonds at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Wednesday, July 31

Elage Diouf at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Thursday, August 1 

97 South Song Sessions Songwriters Festival at Bench 1775 Winery 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at 97southsongsessions.com

Wooden Horsemen at The Dream Cafe 

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Friday, August 2

97 South Song Sessions Songwriters Festival at Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at 97southsongsessions.com

 

Oliver 

Saturday, July 27

Crystal Shawanda at Wild Goose Vineyards and Winery 

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Kasador at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9p.m.
  • Tickets available at tinhorn.com

Aaron Loewen at Quinta Ferreira Estate Winery 

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

Remember Tom Petty at Venables Theatre 

  • Scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 1

Vagabond at Oliver Parks & Recreation 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 

Osoyoos

Friday, July 26

Peggie Nora at Gyro Park 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Diane Ball & Sister Soul at Osoyoos Golf Club

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

JillianDaniel at The Cantina at Spirit Ridge 

  • Scheduled at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

JillianDaniel at The Cantina at Spirit Ridge 

  • Scheduled at 8 p.m.

 

 

