Mourners pay respects to former MPP and health minister David Caplan during Sunday service
Former Ontario health minister David Caplan is being remembered as a statesman who looked for common ground and sliced through bureaucratic red tape.
Mourners paid their final respects to the Liberal politician on Sunday during a service at Holy Blossom Temple in Toronto.
The 54-year-old died last Wednesday in what his family is calling a “tragic fire accident” at his home in North Toronto.
“It’s just a shock, a terrible shock for his wife and his kids, and he was just way too young,” said former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty.
Caplan served under McGuinty when the Liberals rose to power in 2003.
“We live in an age where it’s very fashionable to be cynical about politics and our political actors, but David was one of these guys who just wanted to give,” McGuinty, who is now retired from politics, said. “He was in politics for all the right reasons, and I’m very happy to have been given the opportunity to work with him.”
