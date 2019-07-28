Montreal pedestrian rushed to hospital with severe head injury after being struck by car

A 68-year-old man was rushed to hospital with severe injuries to his head after being struck by a car on Iberville Street near Hochelaga Street in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough, police said.

The man was unconscious when transported to hospital, according to Montreal police.

Police said a Honda CR-V was driving southbound on Iberville Street and hit the pedestrian while making a left turn, around 9:45 a.m Sunday.

Police are on the scene to determine who was at fault in the collision.

The driver, a 50-year-old woman, was in shock but not injured, police said.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the age of the injured pedestrian and the street name.