New Global News Winnipeg anchor set for ‘social media takeover’ Monday

If you want to get to know Global Winnipeg’s new anchor, make sure to follow our social media accounts on Monday.

Lisa Dutton formally takes over the 6 p.m. newscast on Tuesday, but before that, she’ll be doing a social media takeover and posting on Global Winnipeg’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Learn important facts like her third-favourite colour, what she won’t put in her morning smoothie and why she thinks Star Trek is better than Star Wars. (OK, not really. But you will learn some cool things about her, and we will also do our best to convert her from Rider green to Bomber Blue.)

Dutton replaces longtime anchor Heather Steele, who recently celebrated her last day on-air July 12, and has joined sister radio station Global News 680 CJOB as Executive Producer.

Originally from Prince Albert, Sask., Dutton worked as a morning anchor at Global News Saskatoon for 12 years.

