Beer, food, music and road closures: A festival-filled weekend expected in Toronto

Toronto has another warm weekend ahead bustling with festivals, but with that comes multiple road closures.

The Beaches Jazz Festival is claiming Queen Street East for the final weekend of the month long mid-summer event.

READ MORE: YYZ Why? One of Toronto’s most architecturally acclaimed buildings built in east Beaches

The festival that brings attention to the Canadian jazz community will shut down Woodbine Avenue and Beech Avenue, starting at 6 p.m. to midnight from July 25 to July 27th.

On the west side of the city, pedestrians can take over Ossington Avenue to enjoy yoga, shopping, patios, music and entertainment.

The strip will be closed to traffic between Queen Street West to Dundas Street West starting Saturday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 3 a.m.

READ MORE: 2019 Toronto International Film Festival movies: ‘Joker,’ ‘Judy,’ ‘Goldfinch’ among big titles

Yonge-Dundas Square, meanwhile, will be home to the second annual Taste of The Middle East, which will run from Saturday to Sunday.

The square will be fully closed from Yonge Street to O’Keefe Lane, and the west curb lane on Victoria Street between Dundas Square and Shuter Street.

Toronto’s Festival of Beer kicks off today and takes place at Bandshell Park in Exhibition Place until Sunday.

Festival attendees can taste products from over 90 brewers and watch musical performances by Public Enemy Radio, Dwayne Gretzky and Ja Rule and Ashanti.

The scheduled TTC weekend closure on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge to St. Clair has been cancelled.

WATCH: Adam Rippon goes racing at The Honda Indy