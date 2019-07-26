Family discovers treasure trove of beer cans, whiskey bottles while renovating

For one Kansas City family, a home renovation project became a historical discovery when they found treasure hidden in their front porch.

While remodeling the front portion of their home, Danielle Molder’s family stumbled on collectible beer cans and whiskey bottles dating back to the 1940s — just after the end of the Prohibition era, a time when people were banned from manufacturing and buying alcohol.

Colby Marval, one of the workers, told Fox 4 KC that about 100 cans spilled out of one column when it was opened.

He said a chute was discovered at the top of the column, leading them to believe that the original homeowners hid their drinking by dropping empties down the tube.

“It was a jackpot of the 1940s. Every variety of whiskey and bourbon you can imagine,” Molder told the news station. “Tons of old vintage beer cans. Many of them in amazing condition. There are collectors and now, overnight, I have an extensive collection.”

Not only does she now have in her possession a piece of history, it seems to potentially be worth thousands of dollars.

“A quick Google search showed some of these Falstaff cans can go for 40 to 50 dollars,” she claimed. “I’ve got at least 20 to 30 of these guys.”

Whether or not the Molder family decides to cash in on their findings, the mystery of the people behind the discarded cans remains.

“It could have been the wife,” she told Fox 4 KC. “The wife? The kids? It drives you to drinkin’.”

