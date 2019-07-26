Halifax RCMP investigating after collision leaves man seriously injured

Halifax District RCMP say they’re investigating a single-vehicle collision that’s left one man seriously injured on Thursday.

Police say they responded to a call at 11:17 p.m. of a motor vehicle collision on Les Collins Ave. in West Chezzetcook.

READ MORE: ‘It just turns your world upside down’: Homophobic graffiti rocks Halifax community

The Mounties say that when they arrived, they found a vehicle upside down on the front yard of a home.

Police say that a 40-year-old man from West Chezzetcook was the driver of the vehicle.

The man was taken to a local hospital by EHS.

READ MORE: Halifax man charged with drug trafficking, 10 weapons-related offences

Emergency Health Services (EHS) and the local fire department also responded to the call.

Police are asking that if the public has any information regarding the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or to call Crime Stoppers.