Still more to come for the Pride London Festival

The Pride London Festival is in full swing, and while its closing party may be just around the corner, the celebration of inclusivity shows no signs of slowing down.

Friday night marks the opening of Pride in the Park, a weekend-long celebration of all things pride being held in Victoria Park.

“It’s a great place to bring the whole family,” said festival president Andrew Rosser, adding that the first eight days of the festival have enjoyed great support from the city.

More than a dozen events are on the docket this weekend, including the 25th annual Pride Parade which promises to be bigger and better than ever.

“We have already had more businesses and organizations register than ever before,” Rosser said.

“We’re really looking forward to a massive celebration.”

The festival will also be offering a number of opportunities to learn more about the LGBT2Q+ community, including an intersectionality panel at Museum London.

The panel looks into how different systems of oppression can overlap and compound for certain individuals., with hosting duties performed by trans advocate and RuPaul’s Drag Race all-star Gia Gunn.

Also on the educational docket is Saturday’s heels and waacking workshop, which is a completely new event for the 11-day festival.

“We’re bringing in two dance and heel experts from Montreal,” Rosser added.

Londoners will have a chance to live it up at the annual Pride Spotlight Party on Saturday night at Museum London.

Those looking to soak up every last bit of the festival will also want to check out the official Pride Closing Party being held at Lavish Night Club on Sunday evening.

As for the rest of the events yet to come, full details can be found on pridelondon.ca.

