Manitoba RCMP looking for missing elderly woman, last seen picking berries

RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a missing elderly woman last seen picking berries in southeastern Manitoba Wednesday.

Mary Byman, 84, was picking berries with a friend in the Spur Woods area, roughly five kilometers east of Menisino, around 4 p.m. when the two became separated.

RCMP search and rescue along with local emergency services and community members are searching the area.

Police say Byman has limited mobility and is hard of hearing.

Byman was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue and white checkered blouse.

Police say she may have made her way to Provincial Road 201.

Anyone who may have seen Byman is asked to call Sprague RCMP at 204-437-2041.

