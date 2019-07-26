Weather
Saskatchewan weather outlook: cold front kicks out 30-degree heat

A kick of heat is expected ahead of a low-pressure system pushing into Saskatchewan late Saturday.

Thirty degree heat returns ahead of another cold front.

Weather forecast

Friday

After starting out the day in the mid-teens with clouds and spotty showers, skies start clearing out of the area during the day as high pressure begins building in from the west.

Northwesterly winds stay persistent, with gusts upwards of 60 kilometres per hour at times as temperatures manage to climb up to around 26 degrees for an afternoon high as sunshine gets back into full swing.

Friday night

Winds finally ease back during the evening as clear skies continue and conditions cool back into low double digits overnight.

Saturday

Sensational sunshine will be back on Saturday along with sizzling heat with afternoon temperatures in the low 30s feeling like the mid-30s with humidity before winds pick back up to 50 km/h late in the day.

The heat coupled with an approaching low-pressure system and cold front may fire off some severe storms late in the day as clouds build in during the evening with a chance of showers.

Temperatures clamber up into the low 30s on Saturday before they come toppling down behind a cold front on Sunday.

Sunday

The effects of the cold front will be felt significantly on Sunday with daytime highs dunked back into the low 20s with lingering clouds and a chance of showers during the day with gusty winds at times.

Gusty winds pick back up behind a cold front on Sunday.

Workweek outlook

Monday will be a recovery day with partly-to-mostly sunny skies and daytime highs back in the mid-20s before upper 20-degree temperatures return during the week under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

Here is your Regina 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

The July 26 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Sheila Mann at Fort Qu’Appelle:

The July 26 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Sheila Mann at Fort Qu’Appelle.

Sheila Mann / Viewer Submitted

