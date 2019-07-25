B.C. murder suspects spotted twice in northern Manitoba: police

RCMP say there have been additional sightings of two young men wanted in the deaths of three people in northern B.C.

The sightings took place in the Gillam, Man., area before a torched RAV 4 was found earlier this week. Police said they have confirmed the vehicle was used by the pair.

The police force said Thursday that Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, were spotted twice in the Gillam area.

There were no reports of stolen vehicles and the two are believed to still be in the area, the RCMP added.

The pair have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Vancouver man Leonard Dyck. They are also suspects in the shooting deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese of North Carolina.

WATCH: Burned-out vehicle found in Manitoba used by B.C. murder suspects The couple’s bodies were found along Highway 97 in northeastern B.C. on July 15. On July 19, Dyck’s body was found on Highway 37 near Dease Lake.

Police had originally described Schmegelsky and McLeod as missing persons before naming them as suspects on Tuesday.

They are wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.