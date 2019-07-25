BC SPCA appealing for financial help, says costs mounting for seized horses from North Okanagan

The BC SPCA is appealing for financial help, citing high care costs for 42 horses that were seized from a North Okanagan property in March.

In a press release issued Thursday, the BC SPCA said veterinary, boarding and other costs for the horses have now exceeded $70,000.

The BC SPCA confirmed to Global News that the seized horses originated from a ranch on Irish Creek Road near Vernon.

READ MORE: UPDATED: 46 horses, 4 dogs and 4 hogs seized from North Okanagan property amid neglect allegations

“The animals have been in a legal dispute up until this point, but they are now legally in our care and we would like to ensure their treatment is completed as soon as possible so that we can find them all loving homes,” said Marcie Moriarty, B.C. SPCA chief prevention and enforcement officer.

Moriarty said some horses have been adopted, while others are still in SPCA custody.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Feb. 13, 2019): Vernon rancher under the microscope again

“There have also been nine foals born from mares who were pregnant at the time of the seizure and we are doing pregnancy testing on five more this week, so there may be additional horses who require ongoing care,” said Moriarty.

Further, the B.C. SPCA says not only did the horses suffer from malnutrition, but many required treatment for dental and hoof problems.

“It has been challenging to provide the necessary treatment for these horses because many of them are very timid and fearful of human handling,” said Moriarty.

READ MORE: Animal welfare advocates fear for safety of animals at ranch near Vernon

“They’ve had to be sedated during treatments, which adds significantly to the veterinary and farrier costs.”

To donate to the B.C. SPCA, click here. To learn more about adopting a horse from the B.C. SPCA, email rescues@spca.bc.ca.