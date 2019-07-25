Kingston broadcast pioneer dies at age 92

One of the pioneer broadcasters at CKWS has died at age 92.

Bill Luxton was found dead in the pool at his Ottawa home on July 13. His family believes he suffered a heart attack.

Luxton was a significant part of the CKWS radio family. Hired in the summer of 1950, he started off as an announcer and made the transition to television in 1954.

Luxton became the station’s first news anchor and program director.

“I do remember the early newscasts,” Luxton said in an interview for the station’s 50th anniversary special broadcast in 2004. “They would go out with a Polaroid camera, take a shot of the news and come back with a four-by-six format, paste it on a piece of cardboard on an easel and the camera would have to pan or zoom in on it.”

Luxton left Kingston and CKWS in 1961 for Ottawa. He was one of the first employees at CJOH-TV, where he was a host and actor for 27 years.

Luxton is survived by his wife Agnes, two children, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest on Wednesday, July 31 after a service at the Kelly Funeral Home in Ottawa at noon.