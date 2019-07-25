Major crime unit investigating sudden death of baby girl on Vancouver Island

B.C. RCMP says the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is investigating the sudden death of a baby girl in Sooke.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed the infant died on July 22 and said it is in the early stages of its own investigation.

“Our fact-finding investigation will determine how, where, when and by what means the female infant came to her death,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Global News Thursday.

The coroner added it cannot provide details about the identity of the infant, citing privacy laws.

RCMP said the death has not been deemed suspicious, adding they and the VIIMCU are only investigating it as a sudden death for now.

Police also couldn’t yet say how the baby died, or how she was found.

