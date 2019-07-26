What to know about Twitch and Steam, gaming platforms reportedly used by B.C. murder suspects

Details emerging on northern B.C. murder suspects Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, show that the two young men were reportedly part of online gaming networks, where one of them allegedly shared racist imagery.

The Globe and Mail reported Wednesday that Schmegelsky allegedly sent a photo of Nazi paraphernalia to another user on Steam, an online platform for gamers.

The user, who was not identified by the newspaper, also provided a photo Schmegelsky allegedly sent in which he is wearing a gas mask. Photos obtained by Global News show Schmegelsky wearing army attire while holding a rifle and a second shows him in a gas mask.

RCMP confirmed police are investigating photos of Schmegelsky, who is wanted in connection to three B.C. deaths along with McLeod, wearing army attire and holding Nazi paraphernalia.

The third photo depicts a swastika armband and a knife with the inscription “Blut und Ehre” on the handle, which means blood and honour in German.

The Globe and Mail also reported the suspects were active on Twitch, another live-streaming platform for gamers.

While the suspects were reportedly active on these platforms, any direct link between their online activity has not been made by police.

What exactly are Twitch and Steam?

Steam is an online gaming website that allows users to play and discuss games with others on forums, learn about new games and buy them. According to the platform, it had 90 million active monthly users in 2018.

Steam comes with parental controls that can limit what youth download and interact with on the platform.

Twitch is a live-streaming service where players can broadcast their video game experiences and connect with other gamers through features like live chats.

According to website TwitchTracker, there are an average of roughly 4.1 million monthly streamers on the platform.

Global News reached out to Steam and Twitch for a comment on the reports but did not hear back by time of publication.

Should parents be concerned the gaming platforms?

Matthew Johnson, who works with media literacy organization MediaSmarts, said that gaming platforms offer benefits to some people, including a sense of community.

However, Johnson added that they can be different from other parts of the internet because unlike platforms like Instagram and Snapchat, they are more likely to interact with complete strangers — often adults.

“Different platforms have different cultures, and so it is important for parents to be aware of the culture of the particular platform that your children may want to participate in or may already be participating in,” he told Global News.

Johnson added that online gaming platforms can be places where there is sexism, homophobia, and racism.

“You do need to talk to your kids, not just about issues around stranger contact, but also to prepare them for some of the attitudes they may encounter,” Johnson said, noting that includes telling them how to respond.

Responding should include things like reporting problematic content to administrators or seeking help from an adult.

Johnson added that youth should also be told it is their responsibility to create a “healthy culture that’s shaped by the users.”

Anthony Côté, who is a manager at an Esports Central gaming centre in Montreal, added that the platforms are used for people around the world, and largely for no negative purpose.

“A lot of people, when they become anonymous, they say things they don’t necessarily mean,” he said. “But then again, that’s like the very loud minority.”

He noted that most of the time, “kids are really well-behaved” and just want to have fun.

Côté added that he believes gaming platforms, like other online networks, try to monitor problematic content but may not catch it all.

“There’s no way right now where a single company can monitor everyone,” he said.

— With files from Global News reporter Mike Armstrong, The Canadian Press