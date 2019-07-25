Eskimos return home Thursday night to host Argonauts

It’s been 34 days since the Edmonton Eskimos played a home game but that changes on Thursday night when they host the Toronto Argonauts on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

During those 34 days between home games, the Eskimos have lost two of their last three games to sit with a 3-2 record, which is tied for second place in the Western Division with the Calgary Stampeders.

The Eskimos lost 20-10 to the Montreal Alouettes last Saturday marking the second time in three games (both losses) where the Eskimos failed to score a touchdown.

The Eskimos have had trouble finding the end zone over their last three games, scoring just three times in 48 possessions. Quarterback Trevor Harris says the offence needs to employ an aggressive mindset.

“It’s just a dog mentality of taking the fight and the tempo to them,” Harris said.

“Understanding what we have to do and executing it. Regardless of what they do this is what we’re going to do and we’re going to do it at full speed. Be fast and physical and do what we can to move the football down the field and get in the end zone.”

Listen below: Eskimos head coach Jason Maas talks about his offence who hasn’t scored a touchdown in two of their last three games.

Last week, Harris threw two interceptions in the loss. The Alouettes ended his streak of pass attempts without an interception at 228, the fifth-longest streak in CFL history. Harris still leads the CFL in average passing yards per game with 326.6 yards.

Injuries have hit the Eskimos again as three starters won’t suit up on Thursday night. Running back C.J. Gable has been placed on the one-game injured list, Shaq Cooper will make his first start of the season in the Eskimos backfield. He started two games last season recording a 100-yard rushing, overall Cooper registered 144 rushing yards, 44 receiving yards and scored one touchdowns.

Listen below: Eskimos running back Shaq Cooper talks about his first start of the season in place of the injured C.J. Gable.

Receiver DaVaris Daniels has been placed on the one-game injured list while defensive back Forrest Hightower is on the six-game injured list. Offensive lineman Travis Bond, defensive back Nick Taylor and receiver Shai Ross have been added to the active roster.

Quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe has been placed on the practice roster while offensive lineman J’Michael Deane was released earlier in the week.

The following is the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Eskimos:

Offence

Quarterback: Trevor Harris

Running Back: Shaq Cooper (Fullback: Calvin McCarty)

Offensive Line: Tommie Draheim, Jacob Ruby, David Beard, Travis Bond, Colin Kelly

Receivers: Kenny Stafford, Ricky Collins Jr., Natey Adjei, Greg Ellingson, Tevaun Smith

Defence

Defensive Line: Kwaku Boateng, Almondo Sewell, Mike Moore, Nick Usher

Linebackers: Vontae Diggs, Larry Dean, Brian Walker

Defensive Backs: Josh Johnson, Money Hunter, Jordan Hoover, Tyquwan Glass, Arjen Colquhoun

The Toronto Argonauts are off to a terrible 0-5 start and will look to avoid their first 0-6 start since the 1981 season. New head coach Corey Chamblin has lost 14 straight games dating back to when he was the head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2015.

Former Eskimos receiving Derel Walker was quiet over the first three games, catching just seven passes. Over his last two games, Walker has heated up catching 16 passes for 259 yards.

Quarteback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has made three starts this season throwing for over 300 yards in each game throwing for six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Listen below: Former Eskimos receiver Derel Walker talks about his return to Edmonton as member of the Toronto Argonauts.

Thursday’s game is the first of two meetings between the teams who will meet again on Aug. 16 in Toronto.

You can hear Thursday’s game between the Eskimos and Argonauts on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 6 p.m.

The opening kick-off on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium is at 7:30 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Plus, hear analysis from former Eskimos offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.

Brenden Escott will be reporting from the Eskimos sidelines.