Federal government announces funding for Saskatchewan businesses

The federal government announced new funding for Saskatchewan businesses on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale at 7shifts Employee Scheduling Software in Saskatoon.

In total, $27 million will go to 17 different projects in the province. Goodale said the funding is expected to “generate more than 770 new Saskatchewan jobs.”

“These funding initiatives from [Western Economic Diversification Canada] are in fact tailored to meet the needs of the private sector entrepreneurs and the opportunities that they are trying to take advantage of,” he said.

“This money will go to support the Saskatchewan export industry,” Chris Dekker, president and CEO of Saskatchewan Trade Export Partnership (STEP), said.

STEP works to promote Saskatchewan industry abroad and is receiving $1.6 million.

Other recipients include 7shifts, which is receiving $3 million to “develop a predictive employee scheduling platform for … restaurant operators” and Biktrix Enterprises, which is receiving $250,000 to “commercialize [a] novel multipurpose hybrid electric bike,” according to a press release.

As well, Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation near Loon Lake will receive $211,109 for construction skills training.

“One of the priorities of [Western Economic Diversification Canada] is the greater inclusion of Indigenous people in every economic opportunity that’s available in Western Canada,” Goodale said.