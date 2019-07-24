Northern B.C. murder suspects charged with 2nd-degree murder in Dease Lake case

B.C. RCMP have identified the third victim in a string of murders in northern B.C. as a Vancouver man who taught at the University of British Columbia.

The body of 64-year-old Leonard Dyck was found about two kilometres south of a burning vehicle on Highway 37 near Dease Lake, B.C. on July 19, police confirmed Wednesday.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, who are currently on a Canada-wide warrant, have now been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Dyck’s death, police also said.

WATCH: Teen murder suspect’s former classmate speaks to Global News

McLeod and Schmegelsky, who are 19 and 18 years old respectively, are also suspected of killing Lucas Fowler of Sydney, Australia, and his girlfriend Chynna Deese of Charlotte, N.C.

The teenagers have not yet been charged in their deaths.

Dyck’s body was found roughly 470 kilometres away from where Fowler and Deese were discovered on the side of the Alaska Highway.

Dyck’s family released a statement through B.C. RCMP asking the public and the media to respect their privacy.

“We are truly heart broken by the sudden and tragic loss of Len,” the statement reads.

READ MORE: Former classmates of northern B.C. murder suspect say he would describe killing himself, others

“He was a loving husband and father. His death has created unthinkable grief and we are struggling to understand what has happened.”

A staff profile on UBC’s website says Dyck was a sessional lecturer in the department of botany. Global News has reached out to the university for comment.

WATCH: Burned out truck found near Dease Lake allegedly connected to BC double murder suspects

It’s not yet known what circumstances brought Dyck into contact with McLeod and Schmegelsky. It was originally believed the teenagers were headed to the Yukon for work.

The pair were last spotted in Meadow Lake, Sask. on Sunday.

READ MORE: Northern B.C. murders: A timeline of what happened and where

On Wednesday, RCMP confirmed the Toyota RAV4 McLeod and Schmegelsky were travelling in was found on fire in the Gillam area in northern Manitoba on Monday.

B.C. RCMP later said they can’t yet confirm whether the RAV4 belonged to Dyck.

Alerts have been issued by police in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario asking the public to be aware of the pair and to call police if they’re spotted.